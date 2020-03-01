Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of GWO opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$35.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total transaction of C$605,551.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,117.60. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total transaction of C$99,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,657.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.09.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

