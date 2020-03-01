Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

GPP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.51. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a net margin of 50.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

