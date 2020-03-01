GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Oppenheimer

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $203.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.58.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GWPH opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 928,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 43.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.