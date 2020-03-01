Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $31.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $43.96.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $5,198,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,125,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,052.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 55,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

