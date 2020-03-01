Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James cut Heska from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Heska had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Heska will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,042,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Heska by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

