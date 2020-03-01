HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings ended fourth-quarter 2019 on a weak note, wherein both earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to gain from its core Analytical Services, which witnessed strong year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. Strong guidance for 2020 instills optimism in the stock. However, cut-throat competition in the U.S. medical cost containment space remains a concern. Moreover, the company witnessed contraction in both gross and operating margins in the quarter under review. Further, the stock looks a tad expensive at the moment. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised HMS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.69.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. HMS has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after acquiring an additional 737,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

