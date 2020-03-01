Home Depot’s (HD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their price objective on Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.92.

HD stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.84. 11,657,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average is $227.33. The company has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

