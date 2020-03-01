Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBMD. Stephens began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Howard Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

HBMD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $307.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $419,602.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

