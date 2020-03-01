Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Earns “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $6.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

