Hysan Development Company Limited (HYSNY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.29 on March 30th

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.
Hysan Development stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. Hysan Development has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.06.
About Hysan Development
