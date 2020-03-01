Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISNS stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 14,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.85. Image Sensing Systems has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Image Sensing Systems worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

