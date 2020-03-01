Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

III stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 75,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a PE ratio of 317.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

