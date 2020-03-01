Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective raised by Leerink Swann from $75.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSP. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.38.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,039.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $712,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,468.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.