Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from to in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.38.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 719,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,261. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $194,842.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $82,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,033 shares of company stock worth $463,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.