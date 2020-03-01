Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,418. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.89 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.