Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,914,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 80,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,552,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

