Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler to in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. 2,727,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,367. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,356,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

