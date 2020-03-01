iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,616,000 after acquiring an additional 442,942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 385,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,454.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after acquiring an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,156,000 after acquiring an additional 170,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $155.53. 39,931,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,645,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average is $141.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.