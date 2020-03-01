iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $54.39. 3,049,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $54.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.