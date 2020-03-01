Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,319 shares of company stock worth $3,583,753. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.