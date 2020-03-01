Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from to in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.94.

JAZZ traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $114.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,807. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

