Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $205.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.94.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,807. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after purchasing an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,544,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.