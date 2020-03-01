Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 15,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. Analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

