JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s 8th Largest Position

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $201,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 67,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,898,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,894. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $373.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

