JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $134.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.11. 44,898,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,894. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $373.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average is $126.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $33,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

