Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 785.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

KYN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 2,588,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

