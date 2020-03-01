Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Cut to

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from to in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 359,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,902. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.53. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.