Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.15.

NYSE LOW opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

