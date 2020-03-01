Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) PT Raised to $10.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.17.
Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
