Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) PT Raised to $10.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

