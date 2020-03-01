Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,824,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,192. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $3,441,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 582,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 163.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 92,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

