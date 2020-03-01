MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

NYSE MTZ traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

