MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mar 1st, 2020

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

NYSE MTZ traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

