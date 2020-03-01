Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 158.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,598,000 after buying an additional 301,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 274,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $5.54 on Friday, reaching $194.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,266,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,550. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

