Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MVIS has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Microvision from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Microvision from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microvision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of Microvision stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Microvision has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,367,064 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Microvision worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

