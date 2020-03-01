Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MVIS has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Microvision from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Microvision from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microvision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.08.
Shares of Microvision stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Microvision has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.26.
Microvision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
