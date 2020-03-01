MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 1,325,000 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 171.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 1.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.33% of Bank of Montreal worth $162,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 74,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.