MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 341,700 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 854.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,700 shares during the quarter. WellCare Health Plans makes up 1.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.76% of WellCare Health Plans worth $126,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCG remained flat at $$349.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,393. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.56 and a 1 year high of $350.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

