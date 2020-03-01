MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 400,878 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 126.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400,878 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $85,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.68. 17,194,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,784. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

