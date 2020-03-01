MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 643.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,385 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $79,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.73. 5,228,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $218.45. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

