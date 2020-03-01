MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 127,900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $79,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $159.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,004,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,604. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

