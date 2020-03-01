MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 179,400 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 276.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,400 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.10% of Anthem worth $73,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,773. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.06 and its 200-day moving average is $276.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

