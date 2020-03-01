MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 633,200 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 633,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,832,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.57. 9,987,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

