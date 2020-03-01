MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 517.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,400 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $103,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

C traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $63.46. 46,011,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,701,326. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

