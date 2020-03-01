MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.12% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $64,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,872,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,476,000 after buying an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.61. 2,353,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.00 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.