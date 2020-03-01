MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $130.08 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1,326.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $130,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.95 and a 52-week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

