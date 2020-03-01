MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164,143 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $147,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,422,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,157,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,258,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,006,788. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.