MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,470,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.35% of Tiffany & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,969,000 after acquiring an additional 498,808 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 281,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $73,836,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TIF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. 7,689,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIF. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

