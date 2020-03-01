MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 180,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.21% of Johnson Controls International worth $65,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,839,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,872 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 85,668 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 80,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.57. 13,234,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.