MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 246.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its stake in Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $24.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,339.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,465.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.87. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $903.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

