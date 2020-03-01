MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 569.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $111,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

