MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises approximately 0.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $68,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAC traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $196.82 and a one year high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

