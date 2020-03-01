MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 524,054 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,054 shares during the period. Allergan accounts for 1.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.19% of Allergan worth $121,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Allergan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Allergan by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,449. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average is $179.97.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

